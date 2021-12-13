New access proposed for housing development behind Pagham hotel

Entrance to Spinnaker View

An application for nine homes behind The Inglenook was originally refused by Arun District Council, before being allowed on appeal by a planning inspector.

Concerns about road safety have been raised by both elected councillors and nearby residents.

With construction already underway, a new application has been submitted for revised access arrangements to the site.

Rather than reaching the site via narrow track just south of the hotel, the new access would be from Spinnaker View, the already completed Crayfern Homes development further to the south.

The application has been submitted by Whaleback Planning & Design on behalf of Future Group Development.

Although the applicant has served notice on the estate’s management company, it is unclear whether residents of Spinnaker View would allow the new access to go ahead even if it was granted planning permission by the council.

To view the plans visit, www.arun.gov.uk/weekly-lists using code P/165/21/PL.