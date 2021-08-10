New A259 crossing point between Chichester and Bognor Regis proposed

West Sussex County Council have put forward a number of proposals to improve cycling and walking routes

A total of £2.35 million in funding was secured from phase two of the Department for Transport’s active travel fund.

This money will be used to deliver permanent walking and cycling improvements across the county.

The schemes are not just about improving safety, but will also be designed to make places better, healthier and greener.

One of the projects is the school gate and active travel improvements proposals.

A public consultation on six schemes in Shoreham, Crawley, Worthing, Littlehampton, Hassocks and between Bognor to Chichester, is currently being held until Sunday, August 15.

The £850,000 project will help create links with local communities and encourage walking and cycling to and from schools.

A Toucan crossing is also proposed on the A259 between Bognor Regis and Chichester near the junctions with Marsh Lane. A new footway would be installed on the south side between the crossing and bus stop, while reduced speed limits are also being considered.

The proposals include:

• Push button controlled traffic signal crossing for pedestrians and cyclists

• Although there will be a refuge island in the middle of the road, the traffic signals will be red to road users in both directions at the same time allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross the whole road at one time

• Replacement of the existing pedestrian refuge island

• Creation of a new footway between the proposed crossing the bus stop on the south side

• Resurfacing of the road to allow installation of high friction surfacing to improve safety for those on the crossing

• Retention of the existing bus stops

• Consideration of a 50mph speed limit to replace the derestricted section from the Drayton Lane roundabout to the start of the 40mph limit on the outskirts of Bognor Regis.

• Small scale improvements to the surfacing and signing of the foot/cycleway between Bognor Regis and A27 Chichester bypass.