New 725-home development proposed at Haywards Heath Golf Club

A developer wants permission to build 725 homes on land currently occupied by Haywards Heath Golf Club.

An outline application for the demolition of existing clubhouse, pro shop, storage buildings as well as a change of use for housing has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council.

The plans from FCP Land 3 Ltd include a redesigned High Beech Lane, 30 per cent affordable housing and a hub containing retail and community facilities.

According to the application: “Haywards Heath Golf Club, like so many other golf clubs across the country, has struggled in recent years from a decline in membership, which in turn has had a serious impact on viability.

“The golf club is relatively modest in size and is constrained on all sides which restricts opportunities for expansion and improvement of not only the course, but also the associated facilities.

“With these restrictions in mind and after much deliberation the membership decided that the best way forward for the club was to re-locate to a local course that had the capacity to accommodate expansion - with a view to ensuring that golf as a recreational pastime, will continue in the area and a club that has existed for over 100 years retains its membership.

“The redevelopment of the current golf course site will enable the improvement of a nearby course and will provide new residential units that will help address the unmet housing need that currently exists within Mid Sussex District Council.”

Several objections have already been registered on the district council’s planning portal.

Issues raised included overdevelopment, flooding, traffic congestion, road safety and a lack of places at doctors’ surgeries and schools.

One resident said: “The local services are creaking and could never cope with a development of this size.”

To comment visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/planning using code DM/20/0559.