New 35-home Burgess Hill development approved

The application, from Brookworth Homes, will see a mixture of flats and houses built at Bridge Hall, in Cuckfield Road.

It was approved during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (July 15).

The fact that the development will include 12 affordable homes – 34 per cent of the site – prompted chairman Gary Marsh to mention Cllr Andrew MacNaughton, who died in May.

Mr MacNaughton was cabinet member for housing & planning, and his tireless efforts to bring more affordable housing to the district were well known.

To calls of ‘well said’, Mr Marsh said: “If Cllr MacNaughton had been here, he would have been extremely pleased at the fact we’ve got more than the normal 30 per cent affordable housing.

“He would have been really happy to see that.”

The 35 homes will be made up of five one-bedroom flats, 14 two-bedroom flats (one of which will be built over a garage), two two-bedroom houses and 14 three-bedroom houses.