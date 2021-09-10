Middleton location for coffee trailer approved

Bliss coffee trailer

Bliss Coffee will operate from a trailer outside 155 Middleton Road.

Locals will be able to buy barista coffee and pastries from the trailer once it opens.

The site is home to another business and the trailer will provide a take-away coffee selection.

The proposed siting of the trailer

The trailer – which is expected to be no longer than 6.7 metres – garnered 30 objections which claimed it would be ‘out of character’ with the area, could cause parking problems and might affect the privacy of residents.

Around 63 people supported the plans saying it could attract ‘younger people’ to nearby shops and would provide ‘something different’ for locals.

But councillors had concerns about the business with Hugh Coster (Independent, Aldwick East) calling it ‘controversial’.

He said: “There is controversy in Middleton over this because it is felt it is not in-keeping with the area at all.

“It is actually creating an element of competition with an established cafe providing the same and more services and would not pay the same business rates- if at all.”

The trailer is not a permanent feature and can be wheeled away. It also has no cooking facilities or seating.

Terry Chapman (Con, East Preston) said the trailer is ‘in the wrong place altogether’ with a ‘well-established’ café across the road.

But Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) said he was ‘alarmed’ to hear the planning committee discussing competition, saying: “This is not a matter for the planning committee.”

Several members expressed concerns about a potential litter problem.

Isabel Thurston (Green, Barnham) said: “It’s going to be a takeaway and [coffee] will probably be in takeaway cups which may cause a litter problem with undesirable consequences.”

Paul Kelly (Con, East Preston) said he was concerned about rubbish ending up along Middleton Road and Mr Coster highlighted possible impacts on the village pond.

Mr Coster said: “We have a rather charming village pond with seating and so forth and people will wander over there with their pastries and cups so I think it’s going to have an ongoing effect there.”