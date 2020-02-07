Middleton care home turned down at emotionally charged meeting

Plans for a care home in Middleton-on-Sea were rejected at an often emotional meeting that saw verbal abuse hurled at some Arun councillors.

The application, for the 66-bed home at the site of a former poultry farm off Yapton Road, was turned down on Wednesday (February 5) due to concerns about overdevelopment, the risk of damage to protected trees and because it was seen to be out of character with the area.

Officers had recommended approval but most members did not agree, taking a five-minute break to work out the wording of their refusal.

It was during that break that some found themselves on the receiving end of some particularly harsh words from the public.

When they returned to the chamber, committee chairman Jamie Bennett (Lib Dem, Rustington West) said the abuse was ‘not acceptable’ and warned the public they would be asked to leave if they didn’t stay quiet.

He added: “Members should be able to do their jobs with respect and without fear of abuse.”

The council received more than 150 objections to the plans and there were a number of vehement speakers at the meeting.

Timothy Kerss called the plan a ‘David and Goliath scenario’ and said the proposed two-storey L-shaped building would dwarf neighbouring homes.

Mr Kerss raised concerns about the access to the site, which would be off of Silver Birch Drive, the amount of parking allowed and the impact the outside lighting at the home would have on people living nearby.

He told members the development would ‘cause ever-lasting stress to residents’, adding: “The size, access and impact of this proposal are simply too massive for the plot and it will be completely out of keeping at the entrance to a small village.

“A vote for this building – or a pointless abstention – will be a crime against nature and the environment, a crime against the multitude of residents who have submitted strong and considered objections to the plan, and a huge insult and snub to our local parish council, who represent our village.”

Christine Johnson, of Middleton on Sea Parish Council, said the development would be ‘over-bearing and unneighbourly’ and would be a burden to the ‘already over-stretched health service’.

She also asked if there was any need for another care home, given that there were already more than a dozen in the area.

To a smattering of applause from the public, Jacky Pendleton (Con, Middleton-on-Sea) called on her fellow councillors to reject the plans.

While there were concerns the council would lose should developer Frontier Estates appeal the decision, the application was refused by nine votes to five.