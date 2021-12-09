Mid Sussex District Council’s projected overspend falls

Mid Sussex District Council offices at The Oaklands, Haywards Heath. Pic Steve Robards SR1521476 SUS-150809-224918001

The figure is an improvement on the £150,000 overspend which was predicted in the summer.

A report to a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 8) said the deficit was largely the result of Covid costs, a pending un-budgeted pay award, reduced rental income from the town centre and costs incurred from the re-opening of the leisure centres.

Deputy leader Judy Llewellyn-Burke explained that the figure would have been £311,000 had it not been for the £182,000 leisure costs – including £17,000 in consultancy fees – being met from a specific reserve, which was set up last year.

Deputy leader Judy Llewellyn-Burke

She called the figure ‘a positive step in the right direction’.

During the meeting, members approved some changes to project costings in the council’s capital and revenue programme.

The changes included carrying forward £560,000 earmarked for affordable housing to the 2022/23 programme, as well as £32,000 for phase two of the improvements at Bolney Recreation Ground Playground.

Some £130,000 will be spent on installing audio-visual equipment in the council chamber at Oaklands.

And a further 34,000 will be used to pay un-budgeted costs associated with the Hurst Farm development, in Haywards Heath.

A report to the meeting said these costs involved late invoices submitted from planning and environmental consultants.

Mrs Llewellyn-Burke said: “The overall revised programme of capital and revenue projects for 2021/22 stands at £12.8m, which is no mean achievement for a district council.

“These are all projects which make a positive contribution to living and working in Mid Sussex. ”