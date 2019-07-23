Mid Sussex District Council bin times changing due to hot weather

Bin collection times are temporarily changing for Mid Sussex District Council.

Due to the hot weather, rubbish and recycling collections will start from 6am instead of 7am.

The council said: “The hot temperatures we’re experiencing this summer mean working conditions are tough for our bin collection crews and this change will give them more time to work in the cooler part of the day.

“Please ensure your bins and boxes are placed out ready for collection the evening before, in plenty of time for the early start.

“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”