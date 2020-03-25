Mid Sussex council by-election postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

A by-election for a vacant Mid Sussex District Council seat has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents in Copthorne and Worth were due to go to the polls next month (Thursday April 16), but this will have to be rescheduled.

Independent Paul Adams and Conservative Bruce Forbes are the two candidates who have already put their names forward and will still be able to stand once a new date is fixed.

The Conservatives went into last year’s district council elections holding 53 of 54 seats, but while retaining a healthy majority, lost in a number of areas to the Lib Dems, Greens and independents.

Copthorne and Worth elected two independents, but one of these, Paul Budgen has stood down triggering the by-election.

A council spokesman said: “The returning officer will reschedule the election and will confirm a new date in due course.”