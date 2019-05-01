Mid Sussex Conservatives: We’ve improved frontline services and supported most vulnerable

By Mid Sussex Conservatives

Four years ago, Conservatives were elected to run the District Council with a clear mandate – to adopt the District Plan, improve leisure centres, invest in community facilities and fight for infrastructure. We’ve kept our promises.

Mid Sussex Conservative Councillors have done things differently to other Councils. We’ve secured inward investment from the Government and private sector. We’ve managed the Council’s finances well and kept Council Tax as low as possible, with the third lowest rate in Sussex. We’ve improved frontline services and supported the most vulnerable. We’ve worked hard to ensure Mid Sussex remains a great place to live.

A vote for your Conservative candidates will deliver:

• The reopening of the sixth form college –the Conservative Council and our MP have secured the Government’s agreement to reopen the college. We will ensure it opens as quickly as possible

• The biggest infrastructure upgrade in a generation – we’ve secured tens of millions of pounds from Government and developers to upgrade infrastructure. These upgrades will include a new sports centre, road improvements, full fibre digital infrastructure and more school places

• A clean and green environment – we will enhance the district’s flagship parks and establish open spaces alongside new developments. We will maintain reliable bin collections and help residents recycle more, including exploring food waste recycling

• Investment in town centres – we’re backing plans to bring Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl and new shops and restaurants to Burgess Hill and will consult on ideas to improve The Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath.

The local elections won’t change national politics. But they will make a difference to what happens in your community. Don’t put what is being achieved in Mid Sussex at risk. On Thursday 2nd May, please vote for your local Conservative candidates for a bright future for Mid Sussex.

This piece is part of a series where all the major parties were invited to share their priorities for the district in the lead up to the Mid Sussex District Council elections.

Polling day is Thursday May 2.