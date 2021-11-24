Mid Sussex Applauds 2021: this great photo gallery shows the winners and nominees

Chairman of Mid Sussex District Council Margaret Belsey hosted the event at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

This gallery shows some of wonderful photos from the afternoon taken by Steve Robards.

You can read a full list of the award winners here.

People can also read our interviews with some of the winners here.

1. Lifetime Achievement Award, second place, Carey Tighe. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council. Photo Sales

2. Lifetime Achievement Award, third place, Heather Warne. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council. Photo Sales

3. Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Foster. Steve (son) and Jill (wife) accept the award on his behalf. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council. Photo Sales

4. Stronger Communities, second place, The Kiln Project. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council. Photo Sales