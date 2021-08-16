Major works to two Burgess Hill roundabouts planned for next year

Roundabout on the Fairbridge Way junction of Isaac’s Lane (A273) with Cuckfield Road (B2036) Burgess Hill. Pic S Robards

Back in 2019, outline planning permission for up to 325 homes at the former sewage treatment works site off Fairbridge Way was granted by Mid Sussex District Council.

Preparatory site works have already been undertaken and an internal loop road for the development is being built.

Now a reserved matters application for 307 home has been submitted by Ilke Homes Land and Places for People Developments.

All the homes would be modular as they would be engineered in a factory, delivered to the site and craned into place. The development is also 100 per cent affordable homes.

Meanwhile information has been widely circulating on social media about proposed improvement works to the roundabouts at both the Fairbridge Way junction with Isaac’s Lane and Cuckfield Road and the second at the junction of Marchants Way and London Road with Sussex Way.

The identical post on a number of Facebook pages, including the one run by Cuckfield Parish Council, announced that the works would take around six months to complete and would see upgraded pedestrian and cyclist facilities, improved drainage, a new road surface and the widening of the single lane approaches to two-lane entry to help reduce queue lengths.

Access to the rubbish tip would be maintained as would north-south access in and out of Burgess Hill over the roundabouts, albeit with temporary traffic lights if necessary. However Cuckfield Road would be closed so the works could be completed more quickly.

The developer was asked by the Middy to confirm the details shared on social media.

In response a spokesman said: “Fairbridge Developments Ltd are consulting local politicians about future roadworks which currently are scheduled to start in February 2022.

“We have agreed a communications timetable with West Sussex County Council’s highways which is due to be launched in October 2021.”