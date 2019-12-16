Major extension to Gatwick Airport hotel would almost double capacity

A major extension to a Gatwick hotel could create an extra 228 bedrooms almost doubling its capacity.

Bloc Hotel, based at the airport’s South Terminal in Perimeter Road East, opened in 2014 with 245 rooms.

However since opening it has seen high occupancy rates with levels reaching 99 per cent between March 2018 and March 2019.

It has therefore submitted a planning application for an extension so it can provide another 228 rooms to Crawley Borough Council.

The proposed extension would be located above the existing South Terminal building next to the existing Bloc Hotel.

The existing hotel was a refurbishment of the old Norfolk House office building, which is situated on the roof of South Terminal, at levels 50,60,70 and 80.

The extra guest room accommodation will extend over three floors at the same level as the top three floors of the existing four-storey hotel.

The ‘ground’ floor of the extension at levels 40 and 50 would extend some of the existing hotels support accommodation including providing extra double height back of house office functions.

A second hotel reception will be provided next to the existing lift lobby in the South Terminal arrivals concourse.

This lift will be extended upwards in a new lift and vertical circulation shaft, from which an enclosed link bridge will connect across to the main extension at levels 50 (back of house) and 60, 70 and 80 (the bedroom levels).

A second bridge link will connect across from the existing hotel at levels 60, 70 and 80.

According to the planning application: “The proposed development will contribute to the safe and efficient operation of the airport by adding to the availability of hotel accommodation at the airport and meeting passenger needs in a highly sustainable location.

“The location of the development within South Terminal, close to Gatwick Airport Railway Station, coach station and local bus stops, enjoys excellent public transport links and could hardly be better located to serve passenger demand for hotel accommodation in a sustainable way.”