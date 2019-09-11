Locations of potential new housing and employment sites in Mid Sussex revealed

Developments totalling nearly 2,000 new homes across 22 sites in Mid Sussex could be allocated by the district council.

The Mid Sussex District Plan 2014-2031, which was adopted in March 2018, sets out in broad terms what, where, when and how development will take place in Mid Sussex.

Whilst the majority of development sites are allocated in this plan, the planning inspector required Mid Sussex District Council to identify more land to ensure housing and employment needs of the area are met.

It has therefore prepared a draft Site Allocations Development Plan Document (DPD), which recommends 22 new housing and seven employment sites across the district.

The scrutiny committee for housing, planning and community is due to discuss the DPD tonight (Wednesday September 11).

It will then be debated by all councillors later this month and if approved subject to a six-week public consultation starting on October 9.

Andrew MacNaughton, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “This work is vitally important to ensure Mid Sussex can continue to demonstrate a rolling five-year housing land supply in order to protect the district from additional speculative developments.

“The preparation of this document will take several years and there will be two rounds of public consultation and an examination in public before it can be adopted.

“This is an important first step.”

He went on to describe how housing delivery has exceeded the council’s forecasts over the last 18 months meaning it can reduce the number of housing sites it needs to allocate in the DPD.