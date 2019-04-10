Littlehampton Town Council election candidates announced

Candidates set to contest next month’s Littlehampton Town Council elections have been announced.

Polling will be held on Thursday May 2, the same day as Arun District Council elections.

A number of changes to the town council’s wards have been made that will take effect at this year’s elections.

Brookfield will be enlarged to include the former Cornfield and Elm Grove wards, Courtwick with Toddington will be a three-member rather than two-member ward, and Ham will be renamed Wickbourne.

Here are the candidates standing in each ward:

BEACH

Billy (Liberal Democrats)

Chris Blanchard-Cooper (Liberal Democrats)

David Gaskin (Conservatives)

Robert Gowland (Labour)

Stephen McDonnell (Labour)

Rachel Sadler (Labour)

James Walsh (Liberal Democrats)

BROOKFIELD

Neil Campbell (Labour)

David Chace (Liberal Democrats)

Jeffrey Daws (Labour)

JoJo Price (Liberal Democrats)

Andrea Turner (Conservatives)

Mick Warren (Conservatives)

Christine Wiltshire (Labour)

COURTWICK WITH TODDINGTON

Paul Graydon (Liberal Democrats)

Martine Howard (Labour)

Jill Long (Conservatives)

Maralyn May (Labour)

Vicky Rhodes (Conservatives)

Freddie Tandy (Labour)

RIVER

Roy Amos (Conservatives)

Ellie Boiling (Independent)

Phil Booker (Conservatives)

Ian Buckland (Liberal Democrats)

Sean Lee (Labour)

Berni Milliam (Labour)

Michelle Molloy (Liberal Democrats)

George O’Neill (Labour)

Stella Porter (Conservatives)

Emily Seex (Liberal Democrats)

WICK

Tracey Baker (Liberal Democrats)

Alan Butcher (Labour)

WICKBOURNE

Mike Northeast (Labour)

Tony Squires (Labour)

Malcolm Taylor (Liberal Democrats)