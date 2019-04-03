Littlehampton Sea Cadets earn highest award for annual inspection

Littlehampton Sea Cadets have received a number of awards for the efforts.

Commander Trevor Price, the southern area officer, made an informal visit to the unit and presented a Burgee for 2018, an award for those scoring more than 75 per cent at their annual inspection.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets with their 2018 Burgee and certificates, presented by Commander Trevor Price

Able Cadet Tegan Betsworth and Able Cadet Madeline Webb were presented with BTEC Level 1 and Level 2 certificates in teamwork and personal development.

Other cadets received Poppy Appeal certificates, as well as badges for piping, seamanship, navigation and adventure training.

Chairman David Moore, vice-chairman Christopher Roberts and Petty Officer Tony Pink all received six-year service awards.