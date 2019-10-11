Littlehampton development site next to school to be put up for sale

A parcel of land next to a Littlehampton school due to be developed for housing is being put up for sale by West Sussex County Council.

The site south of the Littlehampton Academy already has planning permission for 68 granted on appeal by a planning inspector.

The area was originally part of Elm Grove Infants School and Littlehampton Community College.

But following the closure of the infants school and the construction of the Littlehampton Academy, which included a new vehicular access from an extended Fitzalan Road, the site was declared surplus to requirements.

The county council is now due to put the site on the market, with officers given authority to sell to the most advantageous bidder, providing this meets or exceeds the estimated value.

To the south of the site is a cycle path and public park.