Lib Dems win Chichester council by-election
The Lib Dems have made further inroads at Chichester District Council by winning a by-election last night (Thursday June 24).
Friday, 25th June 2021, 9:33 am
The Chichester East vacancy arose after Labour’s Kevin Hughes stepped down.
Lib Dem Bill Brisbane was elected with 430 votes ahead of the Conservatives’ Jane Kilby who polled 310 votes and Labour’s Clare Walsh who received 261 votes.
The party now has 11 seats at CDC compared to the Conservatives who have 17, while there are three independents two Greens, two Local Alliance members and one Labour councillor.