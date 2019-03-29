Lib Dems select Worthing West general election candidate

Worthing West’s Liberal Democracts have selected their candidate to fight the next general election.

Jamie Bennett was given overwhelming backing to be the party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the constituency at a recent hustings meeting.

He has been a Rustington parish councillor since 2009 as is its current chair.

He is an experienced local campaigner and lives in the village with his wife Jo and their two-year-old son Elliott.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been selected to stand at the next general election, which could come at any moment.

“The people of Worthing West deserve better. It will be a privilege to put forward a positive new agenda for our community.

“I’m looking forward to meeting more local residents across the constituency, hearing their concerns and addressing the issues local people are facing.”

Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley has represented the constituency since 1997.

He received 55.4 per cent of the vote in 2017 and was more than 12,000 votes in front of the second-place finisher Labour’s Rebecca Cooper.

Worthing borough councillor Hazel Thorpe has been the Lib Dems’ candidate in Worthing West at the last three general elections.

A general election has to be called by 2022.