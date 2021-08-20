Lib Dem leader at Horsham District Council steps down

Lib Dems

Frances Haigh will continue to serve as a councillor representing the Denne ward.

Matt Allen, one of two Lib Dem councillors for Broadbridge Heath, will serve as acting leader until a new leader is elected.

Ms Haigh said: “It is over 20 years since I first campaigned against excessive housing developments in Horsham district. The local plan process is incredibly stressful for those of us in senior leadership roles at Horsham District Council.

“Post-Covid, like many I have reviewed my options and have decided the time is right to adjust my work-life balance. I will continue to work for those who elected me, but feel it is the right time for someone else to take on the additional responsibilities that come with being group leader.”

Mr Allen added: “I’d like to thank Frances for her work as leader through what has been a difficult period of the District, both in terms of the pandemic recovery and ongoing local plan review.