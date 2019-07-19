Level of charges for new Piries Place car park to be set

The level of charges at the brand new Piries Place car park are due to be set by councillors next week.

Demolition of the old car park began in 2018 and its replacement is due to open in early September.

New Piries Place Car Park under construction

At a cost of £8million the new facility will have 189 more spaces than the old one, eight electric vehicle charging points as well as wider and deeper spaces.

The Horsham District Council project has taken place alongside redevelopment of Piries Place, with an Everyman cinema, Premier Inn and the Red Deer pub and brasserie.

Ahead of its reopening HDC is looking at the level of car parking charges it will be applying.

These are set to be discussed by cabinet members on Thursday (July 25).

If officer recommendations are approved the cost of parking for up to 30 minutes would rise from 70p to 80p.

The up to one hour tariff would be increased from £1.20 to £1.40 and 1-2 hours from £2.40 to £2.80.

A stay of 2-3 three hours would cost £4.20 (previously £3.60), 3-4 hours £5.60 (£4.80), 4-5 hours £6 (£7), 5-6 hours £8.40 (£7.20), 6-8 hours £9,80 (£8.40) and over eight hours £14 (£12).

Charging periods Monday to Saturday would be 7am – 8pm.

The £1.50 all day charge would apply on Sundays and bank holidays from 9am-5pm.

Annual season tickets would cost £1,325.

Day tickets would be priced at the same level as those offered for Swan Walk.

For five days £27.50, ten days £55.00, 15 days £82.50, 20 days £110.00 and 25 days £137.50.

According to officers: “With the price increase across the town, changes to the local area and multi-million pound investment by Horsham District Council in a brand new car park it is important that the tariff charges are reviewed for the opening of Piries Place to ensure they are in line with other car parks and meet the needs of the local area.

“When the car park redevelopment was approved it was done so on the basis that there would be a price increase to make the investment financially viable.”

