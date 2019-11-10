Labour selects Bognor Regis and Littlehampton general election candidate

Labour has selected its general election candidate for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Alan Butcher has contested the parliamentary seat at the last two general elections in 2015 and 2017, finishing second two years ago.

Conservative Nick Gibb has represented the area since 1997.

Mr Butcher has been a local campaigner for 20 years and has served as a councillor and a school governor as well as leading campaigns on local events and services.

He said: “At the last general election, Labour were in second place with 12,700 votes whilst the Liberal Democrats were a distant third with 3,300 votes.

The Liberal Democrats would need to quadruple their vote this time just to reach the level of Labour’s vote share.

“After a decade of austerity brought in by Tory and Lib Dem government, inequality and poverty have steadily risen and the NHS, schools and public services are at breaking point.

“The Tories have taken three years and as many Prime Ministers to cook up a damaging Brexit deal, even abandoning their supposed commitment to holding our country together.

“Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats’ ill-considered policy to simply revoke Article 50 would certainly harden the divisions in our country.

“A Labour Government will negotiate the best possible deal for Britain and put it to a public vote, alongside remain. A clear path that respects everyone across the whole country, ready to proceed as soon as the people have the final say – no false promises, no bluster.

“Getting this sorted will not distract Labour from the need to transform the economy and make it work for everyone. The implementation of a green new deal also simply cannot wait any longer. Only Labour can be trusted to achieve a real transformation with sensible, fully costed policies.”

The other candidates announced so far are:

Hartley Elder (Brexit Party)

Nick Gibb (Conservatives)

Francis Oppler (Lib Dems)