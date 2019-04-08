Labour launches campaign for Chichester council elections

Chichester Labour has launched its council election campaign and manifesto.

The event, held at the market cross in mid March, came as nominations opened for the city and district council elections in May.

In a city council by-election last August, Labour came a close second losing to the Tories by 39 votes.

Kevin Hughes, prospective Labour candidate for Chichester East, said: “Chichester people deserve to have a choice of candidate. For far too long, the Tories have had it their own way. I hope to be able to provide some opposition on the council, to allow local people to have an alternative voice.”

Labour will be standing a record number of candidates right across the district contesting 25 seats across the district, up from 11 seats in 2015.

Mandy Atkinson, prospective Labour candidate for Chichester South, said: “Chichester’s local councillors have suffered from collective tunnel vision for as long as people can remember. Central government funding cuts caused by the Tory/Lib Dem austerity onslaught mean that local councils need to find new ways of working for their residents.”

The event also saw the Labour Party launching their local manifesto, a 20-page document detailing policies that we would implement if given an opportunity.

Mandy added: “Chichester Labour’s manifesto reflects this need, with evidence-based and practical ideas that Labour councils up and down the country have put into action. Of course, we are also here to listen to Chichester residents, and that means all of you, so please get in touch or speak to our doorstep teams.”

The full manifesto has been published and can be viewed online at chichester-labour.org.uk