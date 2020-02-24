Jonathan Creek’s windmill could be turned into family home

One of the most famous windmills in Sussex could soon become a family home.

The 19th century King’s Mill, in Shipley, was owned by writer Hilaire Belloc and used as the fictional home of TV sleuth Jonathan Creek.

Now an application has been submitted to Horsham District Council asking for permission to use the engine house and the ground and first floors of the windmill itself as a three-bedroom home.

The Grade II* listed building dates back to 1879 and is part of the Shipley Conservation Area.

A design statement submitted to the council said Belloc’s grandson, Charlie Eustace, wanted to make the changes to ‘secure a sustainable future for the iconic windmill’.

The report said Mr Eustace and his wife had ‘maintained the mill in a good condition’, adding: “The upper floors of the windmill will remain unaltered and unused to retain the plethora of mill equipment.”

If the application is approved, the engine house will be converted into three bedrooms – one en-suite – a family bathroom, and a WC.

The ground and first floors of the mill will contain an open-plan kitchen, living room, and dining area on the ground floor, with a games room and library on the first floor.

To look at the application, log on to www.horsham.gov.uk/planning/planning-applications and search for DC/20/0321.