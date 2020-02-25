Inspector’s decision on incinerator near Horsham is due

Campaigners should find out this week if plans for an incinerator in Horsham will be approved.

In June, 2018, West Sussex County Council turned down an application from Britaniacrest to build a recycling, recovery and renewable energy centre at the former Wealden Brickworks site, off Langhurstwood Road.

Britaniacrest appealed, leading to a two-week public inquiry, chaired by planning inspector Ian Jenkins, which ended on November 14.

His decision is due on or before Friday February 28.

The process was something of a David v Goliath battle, with campaign group No Incinerator For Horsham (Ni4H) using social media and organising events to help raise enough money to pay for a barrister.

If Mr Jenkins finds in favour of Britaniacrest, the incinerator would deal with up to 230,000 tonnes of waste per year, generating around 21MW of electricity by burning any rubbish it could not recycle.

The building itself would be almost 36m (117ft) high with a chimney stack up to 95m (311ft) tall.

During the inquiry, Anjoli Foster, representing the council, told Mr Jenkins the centre would have an ‘unacceptable impact’ on the area, causing ‘significant harm’.

But Chris Foss, director of Britaniacrest Recycling, said the incinerator would ‘provide an essential function to treat non-recyclable waste in an environmentally responsible way’.

Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service