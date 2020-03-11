Improvements to Bognor Regis seafront site could include water jets and coloured lighting

A ‘key’ Bognor Regis seafront location described as untidy and uninspiring is set to receive a significant makeover.

A design brief to improve Place St Maur, a large area of hardstanding next to the Regis Centre, has been prepared by Arun District Council.

Consultants are set to draw up plans for an enhanced open space which creates a draw for visitors, encourages families to stay longer in Bognor Regis and provides a better link between the town centre and the seafront.

Alongside creating a flexible venue for outdoor events, an improved Place St Maur could include soft landscaping, water jets and seating.

Cabinet members approved the use of £235,000 for consultants and survey work at a meeting on Monday.

Officers said total capital costs for the project works are estimated to be £1.5million and this funding would still need to be found.

James Walsh, leader of Arun, described it as an ‘untidy, rather unkempt and uninspiring public space’.

Any work in this area would not impact on any future decisions about the Regis Centre site, seen as a key regeneration opportunity, Dr Walsh said.

Further options for the Sunken Gardens are still being worked up officers said, with a design brief for this project due to be brought to a future cabinet meeting.

Martin Lury, cabinet member for planning, said: “This area is well overdue for a makeover given it’s a key location in the town.”

Deputy leader Francis Oppler added: “Place St Maur has been underloved and underfunded for decades to be truthful and this refurbishment is definitely welcome. It’s not regeneration but it’s the precursor for us moving forward with the regeneration of the Regis Centre site.”

Matt Stanley, cabinet member for technical services, described the ‘hugely exciting project’ as a ‘no-brainer’ and mentioned how the town’s unique selling point is its seafront and promenade.

Cabinet members also spoke in favour of the idea of including coloured lighting within the project.

Once detailed proposals have been worked up to improve Place St Maur they will be published for a period of public consultation before designs are finalised.