Improvements to Bognor Regis’ seafront bandstand given thumbs up

Improvements to Bognor Regis’ historic seafront bandstand have been given the go-ahead by Arun planners.

Government funding totalling £49,864 was secured from the Government last year to improve the Grade II listed structure on the promenade.

Arun District Council is planning to reinstate missing pieces of ornamental metalwork, redecorate the entire structure, remove the yellow brick plinth and reinstate with red brick, relocate the entrance gate, inflll the open east and west sides with new railing, as well as provide new lighting, a horizontal ceiling, new non-slip tiles and Perspex sheeting to stop rainwater ingress.

The council’s development control committee heard that a ramp had been added to the designs when they approved an application for the works last Wednesday (January 8).

Plans have also seen the removal of Perspex sheeting proposed behind the balustrading to form windbreaks.

The committee voted to approve the planning application for the works.

Hugh Coster (Ind, Alwdick East) said he ‘recognised entirely’ the need for an access ramp, but did observe this would detract from the symmetry of the structure.

Meanwhile John Charles (Con, Barnham) questioned whether the bandstand would actually be used by bands without a wooden floor or wooden ceiling.

He said: “I think it’s great to use the facility for other things, but if you want to use it for a band, it will not work.”

Offices described how the structure was used for a range of activities and events, but acknowledged the bandstand in Hotham Park was preferred for bands because it was sheltered and had a big space around it.

Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted), Arun’s cabinet member for planning, said: “I share Cllr Charles’ concerns because that’s a real shame. I think for the first time ever I can say to hell with symmetry, the ramp is fantastic.”