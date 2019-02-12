Hunston residents’ objections to new housing are hand-delivered by parish council

More than 86 residents in Hunston have made their objections heard after the parish was allocated a minimum of 200 new homes by the district council.

Hunston Parish Council led the village in commenting on Chichester District Council’s Local Plan as part of the district council’s consultation process, which closed at midnight on February 7.

It comes after concerns were heard at a parish council meeting on the draft allocation of 200 new homes for Hunston, which represents a 35 per cent increase in the village’s size.

The consultation process was complex and the parish council helped by printing out paper copies of the consultation form, for all those not able to respond electronically.

A total of 86 paper objections from Hunston residents were delivered to the council by the closing date, along with all those who commented online.

Joan Foster, Hunston parish council chairman said: “I would like to thank all those who made the effort to comment, though it is fair to say that there was some cynicism as to whether it would make a difference or not.

“The parish council wanted to ensure that Hunston’s voice was heard loud and clear and residents certainly delivered!”

Chichester’s Local Plan Review will outline the key housing and infrastructure requirements for the part of the district not in the South Downs National Park up until 2035.