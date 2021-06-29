Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith launched the petition against a proposal to build the homes on Heath Common, Storrington.

The petition, signed by more than 270 people, comes as Clarion Housing Group launched an ongoing consultation following their proposal to develop Heath Common off of Rock Road, Mr Griffith said. The proposed development was not included in Storrington’s neighbourhood plan and would cover 30 acres.

In Westminster, Mr Griffith has been vocal against the number of housing developments being proposed in West Sussex and across the South East. In a House of Commons debate on June 21, the local MP raised the example of Rock Road in Parliament to call for the development of brownfield sites to be prioritised over countryside plots.

DM19111885a.jpg. Andrew Griffith MP, pictured with health secretary Sajid Javid and Chichester MP Gillian Keegan. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191122-213908008

He said: “The Rock Road development is a good example of the wrong homes in the wrong places. Clarion claim to be a social housing company yet this development would mean a significant increase in traffic and pollution, an unsustainable increase in pressure on local schools and GPs and the loss of another green space.

“I’ve raised my opposition last week in Parliament and this petition will be further proof of local residents’ views. Development should be on brownfield sites or where the community plan itself proposes.”