Horsham’s amateur boxing club given permission to expand

Set up in a disused toilet block, the club has been part of Horsham Park for 22 years and has seen demand for places grow.

During a meeting of the district council’s planning committee north on Tuesday (June 8), the OK was given to add a single-storey extension to its gym.

It couldn’t have come at a better time as senior head coach John Essex said applications to join had doubled since lockdown.

Committee chairman Karen Burgess said: “I think it’s a brilliant idea to [take] a redundant lavatory block and turn it into a club area for youngsters and people of all ages and all abilities.

“I fully commend the boxing club for doing this. You have my admiration and my respect – and my vote.”

Speaking after the meeting, Libby Baker, female club captain and junior coach, said: “The permission to extend will benefit us greatly as we were nearing the point of having to turn people away due to limited space.”

The club caters for more than 50 boxers and some 30 plus keep fit boxercisers, aged 10 to over 60.

Twenty-two of the boxers are carded – allowed to compete – with ten more on the cusp of joining them.

Sessions for juniors run on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-6pm; seniors on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7.30pm; while boxercise is held on Tuesdays and Fridays from 6.30-7.30pm.