Conservative Jeremy Quin has been re-elected as MP for Horsham.

The result was one of the last in the country to be announced this morning.

Jeremy Quin - Conservatives - 35,900

Louise Potter - Lib Dems - 14,773

Michael Jones - Labour - 9,424

Jim Duggan - Peace Party - 477

Jeremy Quin MP

Catherine Ross - Greens - 2,668

