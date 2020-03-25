Horsham plans first ‘virtual’ council meeting

Horsham councillors plan to hold their first ‘virtual’ cabinet meeting, keeping council business going during the coronovirus lockdown.

The meeting was scheduled to be held at the council offices in Chart Way on Thursday (March 26).

Instead, members and officers will speak to each other from wherever they are working.

Members of the public should still be able to follow the meeting via the usual audiocast, which can be found via the council’s website www.horsham.gov.uk .

The meeting will include the approval of the council’s draft Electric Vehicle Charge Point Strategy 2020-2030 and plans to introduce commuter tariffs at the BT Car Park, off North Street, which is currently only aimed at short-stay customers.

The meeting will start at 5.30pm.

Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service