Horsham MP Jeremy Quin delivers Queen’s tree to QEII School

MP Jeremy Quin visited QEII Special School in Horsham last week to personally deliver a tree as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project.

He was given a tour of the school’s Post-16 garden area, which is being redeveloped with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund to be more accessible for all the school’s students.

Project leader Georgina ral Verdu gave him a tour to show the work that has been carried out so far to make the whole area wheelchair friendly, then shared the plans that students have been working on and introduced him to some of her team.

Head teacher Lesley Dyer said she was always delighted to have support from Jeremy. She added: “It was lovely to be able to show him how the garden will develop into an area that as well as being attractive and functional is accessible to all our students who have complex learning needs and physical disabilities.”

Jeremy spent some time talking with the students about their plans and which of the plants already growing were their favourites.

The Queen’s tree will be planted as part of the ongoing development of the garden.

While at QEII Jeremy was also able to meet some of the students who worked on the school’s entry to the RHS Wisley Christmas Tree competition – selected as one of only ten to be displayed in the grand final at the garden.

You can see QEII’s tree and vote for them to win the competition by visiting RHS Wisley before January 6.