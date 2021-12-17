Horsham Lib Dems win council by-election hours after stunning North Shropshire result

Sam Raby celebrates his by-election win in Roffey South

Yesterday, Helen Morgan overturned a huge Tory majority in North Shropshire in a by-election called by Owen Paterson’s resignation as an MP after he was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.

The result, announced early this morning, has been seen as a huge blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a massive boost for the Liberal Democrats.

Hours later Sam Raby was elected as a Horsham district councillor for Roffey South, receiving 462 votes ahead of Conservative Simon Torn, who polled 335 votes.

Green Claire Adcock finished in third with 222 votes and Labour’s Danny Everett received 95 votes.

Turnout was 22.8 per cent.

The by-election was triggered by the death of Conservative Roy Cornell.

Mr Raby, who grew-up and raised his own family in Horsham, campaigned with a manifesto to protect green spaces, oppose cuts to local services and to promote a greener, cleaner and healthier town.

He said: “I am honoured to have been elected and want to thank everyone who voted. I personally knocked on over 500 doors in Roffey South, my team even more, and it was a pleasure to have met and spoken to so many residents who believed in my campaign messages.

“Roffey South deserves a councillor they can e-mail or pick up the phone and call. Whether you voted Lib Dem or not, I will work hard to be your voice on the council and to champion your concerns.

“I’d like to thank my team, wife Lotta, and everyone I met and spoke to along the way.”

Liberal Democrat HDC group leader Louise Potter added: “I’d like to congratulate Sam Raby on a hard-fought campaign in Roffey South. I joined Sam on the doorstep and saw first-hand the enthusiasm and his passion for a greener, cleaner and healthier Horsham.

“This is the third by-election win for the Lib Dems in Horsham town this year and Sam’s win has increased the size of our incredibly effective opposition. Roffey South residents have sent a clear message to the new council leader to protect our green spaces and community assets.