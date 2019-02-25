Horsham Lib Dems pick general election candidate

Horsham’s Liberal Democracts have selected their candidate to fight the next general election.

Louise Potter, who went to primary school in Broadbridge Heath and then attended Tanbridge House School and the College of Richard Collyer, now teaches history and politics at a school in Crawley.

She was overwhelmingly chosen, in a contest that drew applications in from across the South East, to be the party’s next prospective parliamentary candidate in Horsham at a well attended meeting of the Horsham Lib Dem members on Friday (February 22)

Louise helped organise the Lib Dems’ campaign for both the county council elections and the snap general election in 2017, has run a number of street stalls in Horsham, including several in support of the People’s Vote campaign, and is a member of the Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrat executive committee.

She is also standing as the Lib Dems’ candidate for Broadbridge Heath at the Horsham District Council elections in May.

She said: “It is a great privilege to have been selected as the Horsham prospective parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats. I believe that we can win in Horsham and I am really excited to get started.

“We live in an affluent town but, beneath the surface, there are many for whom life is hard. There are those who cannot afford a home of their own. There are those who cannot get the support that they need for their mental health condition or who struggle to find care for their elderly parent.

“Our children’s education is being put at risk by the unprecedented funding crisis that our schools are facing. There are local businesses who face a very uncertain future if Brexit goes ahead, along with those in our community who fear that they will no longer be welcome in the country that they call home.

“I will always fight for these people.”

Lesley Hendy, chair of the Liberal Democrat Horsham and Crawley Party, added: “Congratulations to Louise Potter who became our PPC at the hustings on Friday. Since she joined the Liberal Democrats, Louise has been an energetic and active member of the local party.

“She has shown her reliability and commitment in everything thing she has done and her willingness to stand as our PPC shows her dedication to national as well as local politics She fulfils the party’s promise for ‘a fair, free and open society’.”

Louise is married to Matt and they have three sons. In her spare time she enjoys taking the dog on long family walks and visiting National Trust locations.

Conservative Jeremy Quin has represented Horsham since 2015 and has a majority of more than 23,000 votes.

A general election has to be held by 2022.