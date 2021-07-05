Horsham District Council team recognised for food safety awareness initiatives

Horsham District Council

The team was awarded a commended status in the Better Business for All (BBfA) category of the 2021 Office for Product Safety and Standards Regulatory Excellence Awards.

The commendation was achieved for an education and awareness initiative to improve food health and safety best practice in the production and handling of charcuterie meat based products.

Food safety of these products is an important element and relies on fermentation and drying processes. These require complex scientific controls to eliminate food growth of poisoning organisms.

The team were also announced as finalists for a food allergy awareness initiative it developed which helped Horsham district based food businesses understand the challenges of providing customers with essential food allergy advice. Officers worked in partnership with Allergy UK and West Sussex County Council Trading Standards on this initiative.

Tricia Youtan, cabinet mmember for housing and public protection, said: “I am really pleased that our environmental health experts are investing considerable efforts into developing these key initiatives which have at their heart the health and safety of our residents.

“Their work in delivering outstanding regulatory support in the field of food health and safety also makes a significant difference to local food businesses operating in the district.

“Many congratulations for this recognition.