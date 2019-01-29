Homes England’s work on Burgess Hill Northern Arc development praised in Parliament

Homes England’s work on plans for more than 3,000 homes north of Burgess Hill have been praised in Parliament by the area’s MP.

The Government’s national housing agency, which has taken control of the major strategic site north of the town, submitted a planning application to Mid Sussex District Council just before Christmas.

As well as more than 3,000 homes the application includes extra care accommodation, permanent gypsy and traveller pitches, sport facilities, local centres, health care facilities, a business park, two primary schools, a secondary school campus, open space, recreation areas, pedestrian and cycle routes, landscaping and a new roundabout on the A2300.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames said: “Will my honourable friend the minister pay tribute to the work of Homes England in its support for Mid Sussex District Council in providing the key that will open the development of 4,000 new houses in Burgess Hill?

“Will he see what further work Homes England, in its very constructive approach, can adopt to deliver more new housing?”

Housing minister Kit Malthouse replied: “My right honourable friend is to be admired in displaying yet more impatience for homes to be built, and he is right that the newly revamped Homes England is an impressive and entrepreneurial organisation which is using its skills to unlock sites across the country.

“In the six months that I have been in this job, I have been impressed by its work and I am now busy touring sites, as I was in Poole in Dorset, where it is applying its skills and industry to unlock precisely the kind of problem that he talked about.”