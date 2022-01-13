Here’s where plans for 230 homes near Chichester could soon be submitted

Developers have already requested a screening opinion for land at Bethwines Farm off Blackboy Lane to identify whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be necessary to support the planning application for the proposed development.

Part of the site is already subject to plans for a dog care facility.

Plans for 200 homes on the site were submitted and then withdrawn all the way back in 2008.

Then two separate applications for 35 affordable homes, one in 2019 and another in 2020 were both refused by Chichester District Council.

According to documents submitted: “The application proposes up to 230 residential dwellings, including four new access roads, car/cycle parking, landscaped amenity areas and associated works.

“A planning application is to be submitted in outline, with all matters reserved except access and layout.

“The section known as the ‘North Site’ will be positioned in the north-eastern corner of the site, with a main frontage to Clay Lane, including two new access points.

Bethwines Farm viewed from Clay Lane (Google Maps Street View)

“The ‘South Site’ will be positioned along the southeastern part of the site, facing on to Blackboy Lane. The height of the proposed new homes will match those in the surrounding area.

“The proposed housing mix at present consists of a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom dwellings.

It is proposed to provide car parking for approximately 500 cars on the site, together with ample storage of bicycles. Four new access roads will be provided, with details shown in the proposed plans attached this application.”

A larger western block of land would be subject to an application for regrading of the land to provide nitrate offsetting, the applicant says.