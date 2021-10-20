Here’s where new Crawley McDonald’s and Starbucks could be opening

A new McDonald's could soon be opening in Crawley

The application, from McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd, seeks permission for the two outlets to operate side-by-side on land at a former Thales site, in Gatwick Road.

The 0.6 hectare site has been empty for around ten years since the old offices were demolished.

If the application is approved, a new entrance to the site will be built, with the two drive-thru’s sitting either side of the road.

Current application site

There will be parking for 65 cars, including seven electric vehicle charging points, as well as space for six motorbikes and 20 bicycles.

Information submitted to the council said the McDonald’s restaurant would employee between 65 and 100 staff, while the Starbucks would employ 14.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0656/FUL.