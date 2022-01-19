Here’s how much Horsham’s parking charges could go up by this summer

Urban prices were last reviewed in 2018/19 and changes introduced at only selected locations.

The council carried out a full review of usage in 2021 and proposes to increase prices by between ten and 15 per cent, in line with average inflation over the last four years.

The 30 minute and one-hour tariffs at Piries Place will also be removed, standardising tariffs within the three main multi-storeys to a minimum tariff of two hours.

Piries Place Car Park. Pic by S Robards

All price changes would come into force from the beginning of June.

A stay of up to two hours at Swan Walk would go up from £2.40 to £2.60, from £3.60 to £4 for up to three hours, from £4.80 to £5.30 for up to four, from £6 to £6.60 for up to five, from £7.20 to £7.90 for up to six, from £8.40 to £9.20 for up to eight and for longer than eight years from £12 to £13.20.

At The Forum prices would rise from £1.80 to £2 for a stay up to two hours long, from £2.70 to £2 for up to three hours, £3.60 to £4.10 for four hours, £4.50 to £5.10 for up to five, £5.40 to £6.10 for up to six, £7.20 to £8.10 for up to eight and from £9 to £10.10 for over eight hours.

At Piries Place stays of up to two hours would rise from £2.80 to £3.20, from £4.20 to £4.80 for up to three, £5.60 to £6.40 for up to four, £7 to £8.10 for up to five, £8.40 to £9.70 for up to six, from £9.80 to £11.30 for up to eight and from £14 to £16.10 for stays over eight hours.

Charges at the Pavilions, Horsham Library, Jubilee, North Parade, North Street, Denne Road and Parkside would also go up.

The all-day Sunday tariff would increase from £1.50 to £1.70.

Charges for rural car parks and for Southwater Country Park would also rise.

The cost of the annual parking discs would go up from £15 to £18 from July, and from £8 to £11 for a second and third disc.

Other season tickets would go up in price at the same time.

Rural tickets would increase from £150 to £165.

The price of quarterly tickets at Dukes Square and Park View would go up from £210 to £231, at The Forum and London Road from £238.75 to £262,60 and Talbot Lane from £311.25 to £324.40.

At Swan Walk and Piries Place quarterly prices would go up from £331.25 to £364.40.