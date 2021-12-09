Here’s how much allowances will go up by for Mid Sussex district councillors

Each councillor is entitled to claim a basic allowance, while some committee chairs and cabinet members receive a special responsibility allowance on top

The increase was agreed during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (December 8) and will see the allowance – which is received by all councillors – rise from £5,100 to £5,200 from April.

Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards, will receive just over £200 extra for his special responsibility allowance, increasing it from £20,596 to £20,800.

The increases were recommended by an independent remuneration panel.

In their report to the council, the three members of the panel said the basic allowance increase was ‘reasonable’.

As for the leader’s allowance, they added: “We have discussed the time commitment extensively with the current leader – and, in past years, his predecessor – and remain of the view the role is extensive, carries significant responsibility and is very time consuming.”

There will be no change to the deputy leader’s allowance or the allowance received by cabinet members – they will stay at £11,000 and £8,500 respectively.

Other increases of between £3 and £80 will be received by the various committee chairs and vice-chairs as well as the chairman and vice-chairman of the council.

Overall, the increases will add £6,329 to the allowance bill.