Here’s the summer opening times for every rubbish tip in West Sussex
Household waste recycling sites operated by West Sussex County Council have different summer and winter opening times.
The summer hours start on Monday April 1 and run until the end of September.
1. Billingshurst
The tip is closed Thursday and Friday. On the rest of the week it is open from 9am-6pm
2. Bognor Regis
The Bognor Regis site is closed on Thursdays and Fridays. The rest of the week it is open from 8.30am-6pm on weekdays and from 9am on weekends
3. Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill's Household Waste Recycling Site is open all week. The opening hours are 9am-6pm
4. Crawley
Crawley's household waste and recycling site is open all week from 8.30am-6pm during the summer on weekdays and 9am-6pm on weekends
