Here’s how Chichester District Council ward boundaries are changing for May’s election
Every single Chichester District Council seat is up for election this May.
But following a boundary review the number of councillors and ward divisions has changed dramatically so here’s all you need to know:
Polling day is Thursday May 2
The number of councillors is being reduced from the current 48 to 36 after a review from the Local Government Boundary Commission for England
Selsey North currently has a vacancy. Of the remaining 47 councillors four are independents, five are Lib Dems and the rest are Conservatives
The current Chichester city ward boundaries. East, North and South have three councillors each, West has two
