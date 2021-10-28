David Collins was given the medal by the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, at an investiture ceremony at the town hall this month.

He was awarded the BEM in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year for his services to the Poppy Appeal.

The ceremony was also attended by the chair of Mid Sussex District Council Margaret Belsey, Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin, the chairman of the Haywards Heath Branch of the Royal British Legion Charles Solomon, the new rector of St Wilfrid’s Church Father Edward Pritchett and David’s family.

Mr and Mrs David Collins with the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council councillor Margaret Belsey and Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

“Honours are not easily awarded and it is wonderful that one of our very own local residents has been recognised with the British Empire Medal,” said Howard Mundin, adding that these medals are given to people make a significant difference in their communities.

“Not only did David serve in the Royal Artillery for many years but he has spent many years doing valuable charitable work for the Royal British Legion and spearheading and volunteering for the poppy appeal in Haywards Heath,” he said.

Mr Mundin added: “I applaud his generosity and kindness of spirit and congratulate him on this thoroughly well-deserved award.”

Charles Solomon said the Haywards Heath branch of the Royal British Legion is ‘immensely pleased’ David received the medal.

The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, with Margaret Baker, David Collins and Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

“David has worked tirelessly over many years to support the aims of the RBL, being involved in helping local veterans and their families, youth liaison and international relations,” he said,

“His leadership in fund raising through the Poppy Appeal has been an inspiration to all of us.”