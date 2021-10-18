Councillor Howard Mundin and Margaret Baker said they were delighted to hand the bags over so residents could celebrate Silver Sunday.

This national day for older people, which took place on Sunday (October 3) this year, encourages people of all ages to host free and fun activities.

“It was our honour to deliver these treat bags, provided by Haywards Heath Town Council, so the residents could celebrate Silver Sunday in the comfort and safety of their care homes,” said Mr Mundin.

“Silver Sunday was created so we could celebrate this national day for older people and I know many of the care homes enjoyed a day of treats and fun activities on the day,” he said.

He added: “I am so happy we were able to be a part of their celebrations and I would like to say a special thanks to all the staff who not only do such a tremendous job of looking after our older people, but also ensure they have lots of fun activities and events to enjoy.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin and Margaret Baker delivered treat bags to care homes for Silver Sunday.

