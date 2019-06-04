Have your say on redesign of Sunken Gardens in Bognor Regis

Plans to redesign Bognor Regis’ Sunken Gardens are set to be put to the public later this month.

The previous Tory administration at Arun District Council tasked environmental consultancy LUC to come up with a scheme for the park as part of wider plans to regenerate the town.

The new attraction would be called the Pavilion Park, a name chosen by public vote.

The plans have evolved following recent stakeholder workshops and the council will now be asking the public what it thinks of the emerging designs.

The new park is set to include water play, a performance area to host events, a creative play area and a café, along with green lawns, vibrant planting and car parking.

The public will be able to visit one of the exhibitions or view the plans on the council’s website from Saturday June 8.

Staff will be on hand at sites across the town centre, including the university campus, the Alexandra Theatre and Hotham Park to talk through the designs and answer questions.

James Walsh, Lib Dem leader of the council and cabinet member for economy, said: “I welcome the wide consultation with residents and the council will carefully consider the responses before deciding how best to proceed with this important town centre site.”

The proposals have been controversial as a number of councillors and residents have campaigned to save the Sunken Gardens.

In particular they have criticised Arun for the way consultation has been handled.

Lib Dems Matt Stanley, now cabinet member for technical services, and new deputy leader Francis Oppler have been two of the most vocal critics of how the project has been handled up to this point.

Meanwhile back in March the Bognor Regis Civic Society put forward its own proposals for the site, including a domed pavilion to provide a multi-use space for the town.