Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint could join Mid Sussex constituency

Hurstpierpoint

The Mid Sussex seat currently covers the majority of the district, including East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, Sayers Common and Pyecombe are all part of the Arundel and South Downs constituency, while Handcross, Ardingly, Balcombe and Crawley Down are within the Horsham Parliamentary seat.

This could all change as the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has released initial proposals today for the public to have their say.

A new constituency would be formed called East Grinstead and Uckfield, including Handcross, Pease Pottage, Crawley Down, Ardingly, Balcombe, Horsted Keynes, Scaynes Hill and Wivelsfield.

Meanwhile Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common would be covered by Mid Sussex.

The Commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal; in doing so, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present its final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022.

Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.