Crawley has stayed true to the blue with Henry Smith holding the West Sussex seat for the Tories.

Mr Smith, who has been the town’s MP since 2010, held off a challenge from Labour’s Peter Lamb, taking the seat by 27,040 votes to 18,680.

More to follow.

Result:

Iain Dickson (Green) – 1,451

Peter Lamb (Labour) – 18,680

Henry Smith (Conservative) – 27,040

Khalil Yousuf (Lib Dem) – 2,728

Turnout – 68 per cent

Majority – 8,360