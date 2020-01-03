Further delays at Broadford Bridge drilling site

Further delays to activities at the Broadford Bridge drilling site near Billingshurst have seen the operator request another time extension.

UK Oil and Gas has already carried out exploratory drilling and testing at Wood Barn Farm in Adversane Lane.

But the company’s next move at Broadford Bridge is dependent in part on findings at another site at Horse Hill north of Gatwick Airport.

Because of delays at Horse Hill, UKOG has asked for an extension at Broadford Bridge for phase four, which will comprise either restoration or retention of the site.

The current expiry date is March 31.

Two applications have been submitted to West Sussex County Council.

The first is a time extension to enable the retention of security fencing, gates and cabins for a further 24 months, while the second is also an extension for 24 months to enable the completion of phase four site retention and restoration.

A further testing well site, in addition to the one at Horse Hill, is planned east of Dunsfold in Surrey.

According to the applications: “Data from above-named sites will help determine the extent of the reserves, the mix of hydrocarbons, the flow rates and the pressures at play within the target formations.

“This information will help determine the need for further testing and appraisal at Broadford Bridge and its potential for commercial success.

“Put simply, the data is critical for the future planning of the Broadford Bridge site.”

Phase four does not allow for any further drilling or testing activities on site as operations have been completed.

The county council has previously agreed to an 18-month extension for the completion of phase four.

To comment on the applications visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/planning using codes WSCC/078/19 and WSCC/079/19.