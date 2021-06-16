Fresh public engagement on Shoreham Beach Box cafe and restaurant plans

Plans for new Shoreham Beach Box cafe and restaurant

Boxpark was granted planning permission for the new facility on the site of an old toilet block by Adur District Council back in October 2019.

The new ‘Beach Box’ building would include a split level cafe and restaurant with a roof terrace, public toilets and community space.

Since its approval, the project has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But last week, the Shoreham Beach Box team wrote to residents to update them.

In the letter, it says it is recommencing the development of plans and this will include submitting a provisional statement for licensing activities application.

Boxpark will not run the venue once it is built and will soon be starting a marketing campaign to select a tenant/operator.

In the meantime it is inviting members of the Shoreham Beach community to an event to find out more about the development’s next steps.

Two online engagement events will be held on Wednesday July 23, with available time slots between 4.30-6pm and 6.30-8pm.

To take part send your name and email to [email protected] along with a preferred time slot in order to receive joining instructions.

For those who cannot attend, questions can be sent in advance.

A summary of the questions raised and answers will be published on the project’s website afterwards at www.shorehambeachbox.co.uk